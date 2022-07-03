There are a few showers this morning in the southern portion of the Tri-State. Most of these showers will end before 10 a.m.

After that, we can all expect to see partly to mostly clear skies. Highs will be slightly warmer than Saturday with temperatures rising to the upper 80s! Tonight will be mostly clear, so great opportunity for folks to see some fireworks shows.

The 4th of July will be hot! We'll stay mostly dry throughout the day with highs in the low 90s but feeling closer to the mid to upper 90s! We'll also see a partly cloudy sky but clouds increase later in the evening. 4th of July night will see partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The week ahead will be hot, muggy, and rainy. There are several days with chances of rain, mainly starting on Tuesday to the weekend. Highs will be in the low 90s but feeling more like the upper 90s to low 100s! There is the opportunity to see a few thunderstorms throughout the week.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer

High: 89

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Muggy

Low: 66

4TH OF JULY

Partly cloudy start

Increasing clouds later

High: 93

4TH OF JULY NIGHT

Partly to mostly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 71

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========