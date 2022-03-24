Few showers remain, big cool down ahead

There are just a few scattered showers this morning across the Tri-State. None of this rain is heavy or severe. We'll see another small chance of scattered showers this evening. Most of us will stay dry throughout the day.

Morning temperatures are starting in the mid to upper 40s with wind speeds 15-20 mph. Wind will continue at these speeds throughout the day. Highs will rise to the low to mid 50s. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Tonight, clouds will increase with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We are gradually getting cooler. Friday will be mostly cloudy with isolated rain starting late afternoon into the evening. Lows will drop to the mid to upper 30s with a chance of seeing a few snow showers passing. Accumulation is not expected.

The weekend with be cooler than average with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Chance for snow showers continues Saturday morning. No accumulation is expected. Scattered rain showers are expected for the afternoon. We dry out for Sunday but see mostly cloudy conditions. Expect a gradual warmup back to the 50s next week.

THURSDAY:

Few sct showers

Windy

High: 54

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 42

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy

Evening showers

High: 49

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Much cooler

Sct snow showers

Low: 37

