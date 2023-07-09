Few showers possible today

Temperatures dip into the mid 60s with mostly cloudy skies this morning. Wind from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph will drop humidity levels slightly, but we will still be humid. The good news is, even with the humidity, it won't be awful as temperatures stay in the low 80s.

Today will be much dryer than yesterday but a few isolated showers can't be ruled out, especially east of the 275 loop. We only warm to 81°, which is below the daily average of 86°.

The start to next week will be dry and hot. Temperatures will be into the mid 80 Monday and then the upper 80s, pushing 90, on Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next good soaker doesn't look to move in until Wednesday night at the earliest.

TODAY

Partly Cloudy

Few Showers and storms east of downtown

High: 81

TONIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cooler

Low: 61

TOMORROW

Sunny

Warm and muggy

High: 86

