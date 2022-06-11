Watch
Weather

Actions

Few showers expected, heat on the way soon

Highs in the upper 70s
clouds_over_cincy.jpg
Ramsay Fulbright
Ominous clouds over Downtown Cincinnati.
clouds_over_cincy.jpg
Posted at 4:20 AM, Jun 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-11 04:23:29-04

We're starting off mostly cloudy with a few light showers on radar. Expect these light and scattered showers to continue until 10 a.m. Most of us will see clearing by then. Morning temperatures are starting in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The rain in not completely gone. There is a chance this afternoon to overnight to see isolated thunderstorms. A lot of us will stay dry. Highs today will reach the upper 70s.

We'll see the chance for isolated thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning with lows in the low to mid 60s. The scattered chance for thunderstorms continues into Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.

There is another chance for rain Monday, but the bigger story is the heat. By Monday, we're in the upper 80s but feeling like 95-100 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday's highs are in the mid 90s but feeling like 100-105 degrees. We fall to the upper 80s by next weekend. It will be a lot drier next week too.

SATURDAY
Light a.m. showers
Iso. t'storms later
High: 79

SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Iso. t'storms
Low: 63

SUNDAY
Iso t'storms
Warmer
High: 85

SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Few showers
Low: 67

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018