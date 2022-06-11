Few showers expected, heat on the way soon

We're starting off mostly cloudy with a few light showers on radar. Expect these light and scattered showers to continue until 10 a.m. Most of us will see clearing by then. Morning temperatures are starting in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The rain in not completely gone. There is a chance this afternoon to overnight to see isolated thunderstorms. A lot of us will stay dry. Highs today will reach the upper 70s.

We'll see the chance for isolated thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning with lows in the low to mid 60s. The scattered chance for thunderstorms continues into Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.

There is another chance for rain Monday, but the bigger story is the heat. By Monday, we're in the upper 80s but feeling like 95-100 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday's highs are in the mid 90s but feeling like 100-105 degrees. We fall to the upper 80s by next weekend. It will be a lot drier next week too.

SATURDAY

Light a.m. showers

Iso. t'storms later

High: 79

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Iso. t'storms

Low: 63

SUNDAY

Iso t'storms

Warmer

High: 85

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Few showers

Low: 67

