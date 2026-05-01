Few showers today

We have an early spring weather pattern unfolding into the morning and into the weekend. In fact, before I get into the forecast, the Climate Prediction Center says we'll have a 50% chance of below-average temperatures over the next couple of weeks.

Today, a weak disturbance slides through the region, which is why there’s just a chance of light showers mainly before noon. There’s not a lot of moisture or energy with it, so rainfall stays spotty and light. I will say the temps stay chilly, only reaching the upper 50s.

On Saturday, behind that system, cooler air filters in from the north as winds turn northerly, and that’s the big story heading into the weekend.

Clearer skies, light winds, and dry air are perfect conditions for temperatures to drop quickly at night, leading to frost in some areas Saturday and Sunday mornings. During the day, sunshine helps temperatures recover into the 50s with more warming on Sunday, bringing us back to the mid-60s.

By late Sunday into early next week, the pattern flips. High pressure slides east, and warmer, more humid air starts moving back in from the south. That’s why shower chances return Sunday night and increase Monday through Wednesday.

MORNING RUSH

Few light showers

Cool

Low; 43

TODAY

Spotty, light rain

Mostly cloudy

High: 59

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clearing out

Chilly, frost possible

Low: 37

SATURDAY

Sunny

Colder

High: 56

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