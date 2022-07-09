We're starting and basically finishing Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. We'll see a few scattered showers this morning, mostly ending before noon. None of these look to be severe. There could be a few rumbles of thunder to the south of the Ohio River. Temperatures this morning are starting in the upper 60s to low 70s. Today is a more comfortable start than recent days. Winds will pick up throughout the day with gusts 20-25 mph. Highs will reach the low 80s. Tonight is dry and cloudy with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday will see a mostly clear sky with highs just a tab bit warmer than Saturday. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s. The quiet weather continues into the early part of next week. Monday will be sunny with highs back in the upper 80s! Our next best chance for rain returns Tuesday with highs near 90.

Looking ahead to next week, with the exception of Tuesday, we'll stay fairly dry. Highs will be in the mid 80s but eventually rising back above average after next weekend.

SATURDAY

Morning showers

Mostly cloudy

High: 81

SATURDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Comfortable

Low: 61

SUNDAY

Mostly clear

Slightly warmer

High: 84

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Near seasonal

Low: 63

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========