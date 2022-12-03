Few morning showers; temperatures take a dive

It is warmer this morning than what our temperature will be at noon! It's one of those days where our high has already happened and temperatures will just fall throughout the day. Most of us are starting out in the 50s. By 9 a.m. we will drop to the upper 40s. By noon, we'll drop to the lower 40s. Most of the rain this morning comes to an end before 10 a.m. After that, expect gradual clearing but windy conditions. Wind speeds will be in the 15-20 mph range.

Tonight, skies remain partly cloudy with lighter wind. Lows become cold again, with temperatures in the mid 20s. This will be just a few degrees below what is typical for this time of year.

The forecast for the Bengals and Kansas City game looks fantastic! It'll be that typically cold football weather. Highs will be in the low 40s with an abundance of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 30s once the game is over.

We see more chances for rain next week with cooler temperatures.

