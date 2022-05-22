Few leftover showers with much cooler air

After a stormy Saturday, much quieter weather is ahead. We'll see a few leftover showers this morning. Most of these will be light. We could see an occasional shower throughout the day. Highs will only make it to the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tonight, clouds still around with some slight clearing. Lows will drop to the upper 40s to low 50s. We will be dry for the night.

We'll start the workweek cool before we warm up again. Monday will we partly cloudy and a tab bit warmer than Sunday with highs in the low 70s. Monday night is clear but clouds return for Tuesday. Rain moves in Tuesday afternoon with even greater chances on Wednesday. There are early indications that we could see some strong storms Wednesday.

SUNDAY:

Few leftover showers

Mostly cloudy

High: 70

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 49

MONDAY:

Partly to mostly clear

Staying dry

High: 72

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear

Not as cool

Low: 53

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========