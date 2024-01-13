Few a.m. snow showers then bitterly cold weather arrives

NEW—Wind Chill Advisory Sunday 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Tri-State. Temperatures will be in the single digits with wind chills possibly falling as low as 15 degrees below zero!

Snow showers and flurries are expected for the first part of the morning. Most of these will move out before 8 a.m. Only a little, if any, accumulation is expected. The Wind Advisory continues until 8 a.m. but expect it to still be very breezy throughout the day. We'll see a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 20 to lower 30s but feeling closer to the teens.

Tonight, will be brutally cold. Lows will fall to the single digits with the wind chill easily dropping below zero, which is why there is a Wind Chill Advisory for Sunday 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Winds will be around 10-15 mph. The cold weather continues into Sunday afternoon. Highs will only reach the teens with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

It doesn't get any better next week. Highs will be in the teens and 20s with lows in the single digits. We are watching for the possibility of a few small snow chances, but the bigger concern will be the dangerously cold temperatures.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy

Breezy

High: 30

TONIGHT

Wind Chill Advisory

Feeling below zero

Low: 9

SUNDAY

Wind Chill Advisory until 1 p.m.

Extremely cold

High: 15

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Bitterly cold

Low: 9

