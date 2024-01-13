Watch Now
Few a.m. snow showers then bitterly cold weather arrives

Wind Chill Advisory for Sunday
Winter Weather cold forecast
John Minchillo/AP
A pedestrian huddles under her hood as she walks in the cold near Fountain Square, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, in Cincinnati. Frigid temperatures, some that could feel as cold as minus 30 degrees, moved across the East Coast on Friday as the region attempted to clean up from a massive winter storm that brought more than a foot of snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding a day earlier. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 4:23 AM, Jan 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-13 04:27:41-05

NEW—Wind Chill Advisory Sunday 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Tri-State. Temperatures will be in the single digits with wind chills possibly falling as low as 15 degrees below zero!

Wind Chill Advisory Sunday

Snow showers and flurries are expected for the first part of the morning. Most of these will move out before 8 a.m. Only a little, if any, accumulation is expected. The Wind Advisory continues until 8 a.m. but expect it to still be very breezy throughout the day. We'll see a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 20 to lower 30s but feeling closer to the teens.

Tonight, will be brutally cold. Lows will fall to the single digits with the wind chill easily dropping below zero, which is why there is a Wind Chill Advisory for Sunday 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Winds will be around 10-15 mph. The cold weather continues into Sunday afternoon. Highs will only reach the teens with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

It doesn't get any better next week. Highs will be in the teens and 20s with lows in the single digits. We are watching for the possibility of a few small snow chances, but the bigger concern will be the dangerously cold temperatures.

TODAY
Mostly cloudy
Breezy
High: 30

TONIGHT
Wind Chill Advisory
Feeling below zero
Low: 9

SUNDAY
Wind Chill Advisory until 1 p.m.
Extremely cold
High: 15

SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Bitterly cold
Low: 9



