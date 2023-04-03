Few a.m. showers with a mild day ahead

We'll see an increase of clouds this morning along with a few morning showers. We'll see a slight increase in those showers after 8 a.m., becoming scattered until early afternoon. when most of the rain moves out. Morning temperatures are starting in the low 40s. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s by late afternoon.

Heading out to the Reds game today? Perfect game day weather with temperatures starting out in the upper 60s and falling to the upper 50s by the end. Expect partly cloudy skies. Tonight's lows fall to the low 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday morning stays mostly dry, but there is a chance we could see a passing shower or two. Highs jump to the mid 70s! We are watching for storms to return late Tuesday into Wednesday. This system will bring severe weather to portions of Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, and Western Kentucky before reaching us. As of now, the entire Tri-State is under a Slight Risk for severe weather Wednesday. Expect Wednesday to be windy with storms.

We'll see a big cool down starting Thursday with highs dropping to the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures gradually creep back up to the 60s by the weekend with partly cloudy skies.

MONDAY

Few a.m. showers

Ending early afternoon

High: 69

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 51

TUESDAY

Very warm

Late rain

High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT

Storms

Windy

Low: 65

