Few a.m. showers, breezy Sunday ahead

We're starting off with a few light showers this morning. Not everyone will see rain but expect these showers to clear out just before noon. The next thing to watch will be the wind speeds. Expect breezy a breezy afternoon with winds 15-20 mph with gusts 25-35 mph as a cold front moves through. Our sky will also turn partly cloudy, and we should stay dry for the afternoon. Highs will be back in the mid 70s. Tonight, is mostly clear with light wind and lows in the low 50s.
It'll be breezy again for Monday with wind gusts up to 30 mph. We'll be mostly clear and cooler with highs only rising to the mid to upper 60s. Monday night dips into the mid to upper 40s. The cooler weather continues for the next few days. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low to mid 60s. We'll see a gradual warmup by the weekend, but temperatures will remain below average.
Tropics:
- Tropical Storm Ian expected to become a hurricane later today
- It will eventually become a Cat 4 by Tuesday
- Expected to reach Florida by Wednesday into Thursday
- We may see a few showers from this
SUNDAY
Few a.m. showers
Winds 15-20 mph
High: 75
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Lighter wind
Low: 53
MONDAY
Mostly clear
Breezy
High: 68
MONDAY NIGHT
Clear
Much cooler
Low: 47
