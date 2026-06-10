Feels like temperatures rise to near 100 degrees Wednesday

Slow-moving showers and storms moved through the Tri-State overnight, but this didn't yield rain in all our towns. But where the rain did fall, it was soaking!

An areal flood advisory remains in effect until 7:15 a.m. for Dearborn and Ripley County due to heavy rainfall in that area. Also, a flash flood warning is in effect for Ripley County where 1-3" of rain fell overnight. That warning will expire at 5:15 a.m.

WCPO Flood warnings and advisories in effect

We'll see an isolated chance for showers during the morning hours, but it really depends on what precipitation does or doesn't form in Indiana around 7 a.m. But at this point, we'll carry a small chance for rain through 11 a.m. After that, the afternoon will be partly cloudy, hot and humid. Temperatures rise to 88 degrees today and our heat index climbs to nearly 100 degrees.

WCPO Heat index values for Wednesday

There's still the chance for isolated showers and storms this afternoon, but this won't be very organized. Most locations won't see rain later today, instead experiencing the uncomfortable heat.

The overnight hours will be partly cloudy and very humid with a low of 72 degrees. Rain is not expected.

Thursday's forecast will again be hot and very humid. The high is will come in around 88 degrees again and the heat index will be close to 100 degrees. Most of the day will be dry and storm-free. There's only a 20% chance for storms during the day. But we could see a line of storms headed our way Thursday night and into Friday morning that could produce a few stronger storms. That's why the Storm Prediction Center has our area in a marginal risk of severe storms.

WCPO SPC Outlook Thursday night

MORNING RUSH

Spotty showers

Mostly cloudy, very muggy

Low: 72

WEDNESDAY

Isolated showers and storms

Very warm and muggy

High: 88

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Very muggy

Low: 72

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy, slight storm chance

Feels like 100 degrees

High: 88

THURSDAY NIGHT

Storm chance

Mostly cloudy and muggy

Low: 71

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