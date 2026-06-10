Feels like temperatures rise to near 100 degrees Wednesday

Slow-moving showers and storms moved through the Tri-State overnight, but this didn't yield rain in all our towns. But where the rain did fall, it was soaking!
An areal flood advisory remains in effect until 7:15 a.m. for Dearborn and Ripley County due to heavy rainfall in that area. Also, a flash flood warning is in effect for Ripley County where 1-3" of rain fell overnight. That warning will expire at 5:15 a.m.
We'll see an isolated chance for showers during the morning hours, but it really depends on what precipitation does or doesn't form in Indiana around 7 a.m. But at this point, we'll carry a small chance for rain through 11 a.m. After that, the afternoon will be partly cloudy, hot and humid. Temperatures rise to 88 degrees today and our heat index climbs to nearly 100 degrees.
There's still the chance for isolated showers and storms this afternoon, but this won't be very organized. Most locations won't see rain later today, instead experiencing the uncomfortable heat.
The overnight hours will be partly cloudy and very humid with a low of 72 degrees. Rain is not expected.
Thursday's forecast will again be hot and very humid. The high is will come in around 88 degrees again and the heat index will be close to 100 degrees. Most of the day will be dry and storm-free. There's only a 20% chance for storms during the day. But we could see a line of storms headed our way Thursday night and into Friday morning that could produce a few stronger storms. That's why the Storm Prediction Center has our area in a marginal risk of severe storms.
MORNING RUSH
Spotty showers
Mostly cloudy, very muggy
Low: 72
WEDNESDAY
Isolated showers and storms
Very warm and muggy
High: 88
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Very muggy
Low: 72
THURSDAY
Partly cloudy, slight storm chance
Feels like 100 degrees
High: 88
THURSDAY NIGHT
Storm chance
Mostly cloudy and muggy
Low: 71
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