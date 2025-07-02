Feeling like summer without oppressive humidity

We are in for a stretch of ideal summer days!

Temperatures start in the mid-60s this morning under a clear sky. With some moisture still left from earlier this week, it is very possible we could see some patchy fog, especially east of Cincinnati.

The sky will then turn sunny and stay that way for the rest of the day. High pressure is moving into the Ohio Valley and will remain in place for a few days. Highs will climb to 87 this afternoon, which is seasonal for early July. When it comes to humidity, it is a little sticky outside but not overwhelming.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a high of 87 again.

Friday is the 4th of July, and the forecast looks great but a little bit hotter. Highs will increase to 91 with a heat index of 93 degrees. The sky should be mostly sunny throughout the day, and we are good to go for fireworks that evening. By dusk, temperatures will be around 80 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Patchy fog

Pleasant

Low: 67

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine

Seasonal

High: 87

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Mild

Low: 66

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

A bit sticky

High: 87

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Pleasant

Low: 66

