February starts with some sunshine

We are finally seeing a break in the clouds but enjoy it while you can because it won't last all day.

Temperatures start around 33 degrees with a mostly clear sky. A little river valley fog cannot be ruled out but it would be minor. Temperatures then warm to 52 this afternoon. But clouds are returning. We'll get back to a mostly cloudy sky before the sun sets this evening.

Today is the first day of February, a month that can sometimes be very cold and very snowy. But looking at the next 9 days, there is very little that is "normal" about this forecast. Temperatures will trend closer to 50, instead of closer to average which is around 41.

Speaking of our climate, here's a roundup of January. We ended the month with nearly normal temperatures which seems impossible! But we had a stretch of very cold days and also mild days and they even out to nearly "normal" temperatures when it's all said and done. We picked up 4.6" of snowfall, which was below average by 3 inches. We also picked up 6.39" of rainfall, which was nearly double the normal for the month.

WCPO January Stats



The forecast will be mostly cloudy on Friday morning and eventually turns mostly sunny in the afternoon as the cold front gets farther away to our south. We'll warm to 50.

Saturday and Sunday will be mild with highs in the low 50s. Saturday is filled with sunshine and Sunday is partly cloudy and pleasant.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Dry & cool

Low: 33

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

To mostly cloudy

High: 52

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 38

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Mild

High: 50

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clouds decrease

Cooler

Low: 31

