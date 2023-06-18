Watch Now
Father's Day staying dry

Rain chances move in on Monday
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Posted at 4:17 AM, Jun 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-18 04:17:04-04

Dry and warm today with lots of sunshine. Afternoon high in the mid 80s. Warmer than the past few days so make sure you are drinking lots of water if spending a lot of time outside today.

Our next chance for rain comes in as early as tomorrow morning and would likely spill over to Monday afternoon. This is not a given as the rainmaker could stay south enough to not produce any rain for us. One final note, Summer begins on Wednesday at 10:57 a.m. The temperatures look to respond to the change in seasons as we could be approaching 90 at the end of next week.

SUNDAY/FATHER'S DAY
Sunny
Warmer
High 86

SUNDAY NIGHT
Increasing clouds
Mild
Low: 64

MONDAY
Partly to mostly cloudy
Evening rain
High: 84

 

