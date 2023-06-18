Father's Day staying dry

Dry and warm today with lots of sunshine. Afternoon high in the mid 80s. Warmer than the past few days so make sure you are drinking lots of water if spending a lot of time outside today.

Our next chance for rain comes in as early as tomorrow morning and would likely spill over to Monday afternoon. This is not a given as the rainmaker could stay south enough to not produce any rain for us. One final note, Summer begins on Wednesday at 10:57 a.m. The temperatures look to respond to the change in seasons as we could be approaching 90 at the end of next week.

SUNDAY/FATHER'S DAY

Sunny

Warmer

High 86

SUNDAY NIGHT

Increasing clouds

Mild

Low: 64

MONDAY

Partly to mostly cloudy

Evening rain

High: 84

