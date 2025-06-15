Father's Day rain and storm chances

A few showers this morning, along with areas of patchy fog.

More showers and storms on Father's Day, but it's not going to be a washout for those outdoor plans. Expect another warm and humid day with highs near 80. We’ll see another round of spotty showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and early evening due to a storm system slowly moving east through the Ohio Valley.

Unsettled weather continues into next week for both Monday and Tuesday with more rounds of scattered showers and storms. Some storms will be capable of producing downpours.

Looking ahead to a much warmer outlook as temperatures climb into the mid 80s by late week.

FATHER'S DAY

Mostly cloudy

More storm chances

High: 81

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

PM Storm Chances

High: 83

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Slight chances

Low: 65

