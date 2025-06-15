Watch Now
Father's Day rain and storm chances

Warm, humid, and more rounds of showers and storms
PM Storms
A few showers this morning, along with areas of patchy fog.

More showers and storms on Father's Day, but it's not going to be a washout for those outdoor plans. Expect another warm and humid day with highs near 80. We’ll see another round of spotty showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and early evening due to a storm system slowly moving east through the Ohio Valley.

Unsettled weather continues into next week for both Monday and Tuesday with more rounds of scattered showers and storms. Some storms will be capable of producing downpours.

Looking ahead to a much warmer outlook as temperatures climb into the mid 80s by late week.

FATHER'S DAY
Mostly cloudy
More storm chances
High: 81

MONDAY
Partly cloudy
PM Storm Chances
High: 83

MONDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy

Slight chances

Low: 65

