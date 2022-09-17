Fantastic weekend weather!

We're starting off with fog, again! Similar to other days, we'll see the fog increase and decrease throughout the morning. Temperatures are starting in the low to mid 60s. By late morning, most of the fog should be gone and we'll be under partly cloudy conditions. Highs remain above average in the mid 80s. Expect to stay dry today, which is good news for all the events happening today! Tonight's lows will also be slightly above average in the low 60s.

Sunday is pretty much a repeat of Saturday. We'll again be in the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies. Rain will hold off again! Overnight lows stay on the mild side with temperatures in the mid 60s, close to 70.

The rain returns Monday morning and again for the evening. Our temperatures will still be in the 80s, along with more humidity. The 6-10 day temperature outlook shows we'll stay well above average leading into the beginning of Fall. We're normally around 79 degrees. The 6-10 day precipitation outlook shows we'll be on the drier side. As of right now, we are still about 6 inches above our average rainfall at this point in the year.

SATURDAY

Morning fog

Partly cloudy

High: 85

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Staying dry

Low: 63

SUNDAY

Warm

Partly cloudy

High: 85

SUNDAY NIGHT

Muggy

Clouds increasing

Low: 67

