Falling temperatures change rain over to snow today

Rain is moving through the Tri-State this morning as a cold front passes our area. But this front is going to have a larger impact on the day as temperatures tumble!

Showers will be on the radar throughout the morning drive. We'll see spotty activity through midday. Temperatures start around 44 degrees and then cool to 40 by noon. As we head into the afternoon, precipitation becomes much more isolated, but those temperatures continue to tumble. We'll drop to 32 by 5 p.m. Any precipitation left at that point will switch over to a light snowfall. We aren't expecting accumulating snowfall from this, but maybe a quick dusting on a grassy or elevated surface is possible. Winds will be breezy all day long, coming in from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

WCPO 10 a.m. Wednesday

WCPO Wednesday evening

Cold air continues to move in tonight. We'll cool to 19 degrees with wind chills in the single digits.

Thursday will be a cold day. The sky will be mostly cloudy as temperatures only increase to 26 degrees. Wind chills will stay in the mid to upper teens.

There is still a chance for isolated snow showers on both Friday and Saturday. We could see isolated reports of a dusting, maybe up to a quick quarter inch of snow. But this will not be enough snowfall to get out the shovel. Temperatures on Friday top out at 36 degrees while Saturday is colder at 28 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Light rain

Breezy winds

8 a.m.: 44

WEDNESDAY

Falling temperatures

From rain to light snow

4 p.m.: 33

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Isolated snow showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 19

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Feels like 17 degrees

High: 26

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Isolated snow showers

Low: 17

