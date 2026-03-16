Falling temperatures and eventually snow showers today

A wind advisory is in effect for the entire viewing area until 8 a.m. Breezy winds will continue to pull cooler air into our area all day long!

Temperatures are dropping into the upper 30s for the main morning drive. We'll settle into the mid-30s for the bulk of the day. Winds will continue to come in from the west at 15 to 20 mph.

WCPO Wind Advisory until 8 a.m.

Rainfall exits early this morning but it's this afternoon that might have you do a double-take. We will see scattered snow showers develop this afternoon and into this evening. Snow is not expected to stick to the roads, thanks to all the warm weather we had recently, but don't be surprised if you see some brief snowfall on the grass or an elevated surface. We could also see bursts of snow this afternoon that reduce visibility for a brief amount of time.

WCPO Monday afternoon snow showers

Cold air continues to invade tonight. We'll drop to 18 degrees with winds continuing from the west 5 to 10 mph.

Chilly air will still be here on Tuesday. Temperatures only warm to 31 in the afternoon hours under mostly cloudy sky. Morning temperatures will feel like we are in the single digits in the early hours and then wind chills improve to the mid 20s for the afternoon timeframe.

We'll see another chance for isolated snow showers on Wednesday. Temperatures on Wednesday improve a bit to the mid 40s.

And then by the end of the week, it will feel like spring is back! Highs will be back near 60 on Thursday and rise into the mid 60s by Friday.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Windy

Low: 38

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Spotty snow showers

High: 35

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Much colder

Low: 18

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

High: 31

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Chilly again

Low: 22

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========