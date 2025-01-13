Falling temperatures and eventually another snow chance

Watch Now
Temperatures rose above the freezing mark on Sunday, and we have experienced mild conditions for much of the night. However, a cold front is moving through the area this morning, funneling in colder air throughout the day.

Temperatures are expected to cool to 23 degrees by around 8 a.m. While the sky will be partly cloudy, west wind at 5 to 10 mph will make it difficult for temperatures to rise throughout the day. We might reach a high of only 24 to 25 degrees this afternoon.

Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures will drop further tonight, bottoming out around 11 degrees.

A quick round of low pressure will move through the Ohio Valley on Tuesday, bringing a brief chance of snow. Light snow is expected by late morning and into the early afternoon. Highs will only climb to 22 degrees.

We'll drop to 1 degree Wednesday morning, resulting in a cold day with a high of 20 degrees.

