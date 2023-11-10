Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Feeling more like fall

Seasonable weekend weather
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Fall colors
Posted at 3:35 AM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 03:39:37-05

Early this morning we are seeing some steady light rain to our far southern areas. If you are north of the river you more than likely won't see much if any rain at all. Even if you are staying dry, clouds will be dominant for the first few hours of the morning.

The rainmaker to the south will move to the east during the late morning/early afternoon. This will allow clearing and highs will reach the upper 50s. Friday night football will be clear and a little chilly.

High School Football

The weekend will be dry and chilly. Saturday is a sunny forecast with a high of 54 and Sunday we'll warm to 55 under a mostly sunny sky. It's the overnight temperatures you don't want to miss, as they'll dip back down near the freezing mark.

Weekend

TODAY
Clouds early/Rain south

Clearing in the afternoon

High: 61

TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Chilly

Low: 33

SATURDAY
Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 54

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018