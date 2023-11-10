Feeling more like fall

Early this morning we are seeing some steady light rain to our far southern areas. If you are north of the river you more than likely won't see much if any rain at all. Even if you are staying dry, clouds will be dominant for the first few hours of the morning.

The rainmaker to the south will move to the east during the late morning/early afternoon. This will allow clearing and highs will reach the upper 50s. Friday night football will be clear and a little chilly.

Cam

The weekend will be dry and chilly. Saturday is a sunny forecast with a high of 54 and Sunday we'll warm to 55 under a mostly sunny sky. It's the overnight temperatures you don't want to miss, as they'll dip back down near the freezing mark.

Cam

TODAY

Clouds early/Rain south

Clearing in the afternoon

High: 61

TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Chilly

Low: 33

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 54

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========