Feeling more like fall

Early this morning we are seeing some steady light rain to our far southern areas. If you are north of the river you more than likely won't see much if any rain at all. Even if you are staying dry, clouds will be dominant for the first few hours of the morning.
The rainmaker to the south will move to the east during the late morning/early afternoon. This will allow clearing and highs will reach the upper 50s. Friday night football will be clear and a little chilly.
The weekend will be dry and chilly. Saturday is a sunny forecast with a high of 54 and Sunday we'll warm to 55 under a mostly sunny sky. It's the overnight temperatures you don't want to miss, as they'll dip back down near the freezing mark.
TODAY
Clouds early/Rain south
Clearing in the afternoon
High: 61
TONIGHT
Mostly clear
Chilly
Low: 33
SATURDAY
Mostly Sunny
Cooler
High: 54
