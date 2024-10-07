Fall-like feel all week

It is a nice start to the work week. Temperatures this morning are right around the 50° mark.

We see lots of sunshine and only warm to the upper 60s for an afternoon high. Throughout the entire work week temperatures for the highs stay at or below the low 70 range with no chances for rain either.

Because it’s a relatively calm forecast for us and the Tri-State, all eyes will be focused on Hurricane Milton. Expected to become a major hurricane and make landfall as a category 4, it will pummel the West Coast of Florida and be a huge issue for nearly the entire coast. This afternoon we should get a much better idea of just how far north or south the eye will move because 10 miles here or there will make a massive difference in storm surge and which communities will get hit the hardest.

THIS MORNING

Clear sky

Cool and dry

Low: 50

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Comfortable

High: 68

TONIGHT

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 45

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Comfy

High: 69

