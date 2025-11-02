Fall back with cool morning and warm days

Waking up with an extra hour of sleep this morning, since Daylight Saving Time has ended. Sunrises and sunsets will come a bit earlier starting today with the time change, a sure sign that November has arrived.

It’s a gray and damp start for parts of the Tri-State, with light rain and mostly cloudy skies to begin the morning. The good news is rain chances will taper off through the next few hours as this system moves away, leaving behind a few lingering showers mainly over northern Kentucky.

By midday, clouds will begin to thin out, giving way to some sunshine just in time for the Bengals 1 p.m. kickoff against the Bears. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon, with a light breeze out of the east keeping it feeling crisp but comfortable.

Looking ahead, there will be some noticeable changes in temperatures this week. Expect chilly mornings in the mid to upper 30s early in the week, the kind that call for a jacket or an extra layer, before things warm up nicely by afternoon. Highs will reach around 60 degrees Monday and Tuesday, with Wednesday looking like the warmest day of the week, topping out in the mid 60s.

Dry conditions will continue through Thursday, so enjoy the stretch of quiet weather. Our next chance for rain arrives Friday as another system moves in, but until then, it’s shaping up to be a pleasant start to November across the Tri-State.

SUNDAY

AM rain chance

Becoming partly cloudy

High: 56

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cold

Low: 39

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Light breeze

High: 60

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cold

Low: 36

