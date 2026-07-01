Extreme heat warning continues, how long the heat wave lasts

We are kicking off day 3 of our heat wave. It's also another 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day as the heat continues to dominate the forecast and take a toll on our bodies.

An extreme heat warning is in effect until Thursday evening.

WCPO Extreme heat warning

Temperatures start in the mid to upper 70s this morning with hazy and muggy conditions. We'll warm to 90 degrees by noon and then continue climbing to 95 degrees by 3 p.m. Today and Thursday should be the two hottest days of the week as the high pressure ridge sets up shop right over us.

The heat index today will rise to 105. Officially on Tuesday, the heat index hit 103, so today is even a little bit higher. The sky will be mostly sunny and the forecast is still dry.

Thursday's forecast is the same: High of 95 degrees with a heat index of 105 degrees and mostly sunny.

Friday will finally bring a small rain chance back into the Tri-State forecast. It's only a 30% chance, but we should see some pop-up pulse storms in the peak heat of the afternoon. The high still rises to 93 with a heat index of 102 degrees. The NWS may issue a heat advisory for Friday.

Saturday is the Fourth of July and it's still going to be hot. The high should be around 92 degrees with a heat index closer to 100 to 102 degrees. The sky will be partly cloudy and we'll see scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon hours.

Isolated showers also linger into the evening hours. We'll get a better look at storm placement and timing over the next 24 to 48 hours, so check back in on the forecast as we'll have some updates for you!

WCPO Saturday storm chance

WCPO 4th of July Forecast

MORNING RUSH

Warm and muggy

Hazy

Low: 78

WEDNESDAY

Hot and humid

Feels like 105 degrees

High: 95

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Very humid

Few clouds

Low: 75

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot, humid and hazy

High: 95

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Still very muggy

Low: 75

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