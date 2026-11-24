It's a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 20s. The sky is clear.
The sky will be sunny this morning and then later this afternoon, we'll see some high, thin clouds returning. Temperatures only climb to 45 this afternoon, so it's a colder day from start to finish.
If you are traveling today locally or regionally, the roads will be free and clear of precipitation. High pressure is keeping the forecast quiet.
Clouds will return to our area on Wednesday and moisture starts to build. We'll see temperatures starting at 30 and warming to 50 degrees. There's a slight chance for precipitation during the day. The better chance for rain will be for those of you traveling west on Wednesday through Indiana and Illinois.
Thanksgiving Day is going to be a washout. Rain showers are expected before the sun rises and rain should fall for most of the day. Highs only warm to 47 degrees. All said and done, over an inch of rain is possible. A wintry mix will develop Thursday night and into Friday, potentially giving us a light accumulation of snow, but it would only be on grassy surfaces.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Chilly
Low: 29
TUESDAY
Sunny
To partly cloudy
High: 45
TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 30
WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Slight rain chance
High: 50
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Rain chance
Low: 40
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