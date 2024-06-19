Entering day 4 of the heat wave

The heat advisory continues for the Tri-State for another day and it's far from being over. This is day 4. The heat advisory isn't set to expire until Friday evening but it's possible it could be extended to cover Saturday as well.

WCPO Heat Advisory



The sky will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy today as temperatures warm to 94. The heat index will be around 100 degrees from 2 to 6 p.m. Like the last few days, a pop up thunderstorms cannot be ruled out either in the peak heat of the day.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a high of 96. Friday is a repeat forecast with a bit more sunshine.

Saturday's forecast will be hot, there is no doubt. We are expected to rise to 96. The only difference is a slight drop in the dew point that could keep the heat index below 100 degrees. Either way, there's no denying will be another hot day and the 7th day of our heat wave!

A cold front finally moves into the Ohio Valley on Sunday bringing a chance for showers and storms. It will break down the humidity and some of the heat for next week.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 74

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy

Feels like 100 degrees

High: 94

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Warm and muggy

Low: 74

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Feels like 100 again

High: 96

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Warm and muggy

Low: 73

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========