Entering a dry, sunny stretch

If you were looking for a preview of October and ideal Fall weather, you've got it this week!

Behind the weekend cold front, cooler and drier air is moving back into the Ohio Valley yet again. Today that means we'll see a mostly sunny sky and breezy northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will only warm to the upper 60s.

Jennifer Ketchmark Monday Forecast



With a clear sky tonight, temperatures will again cool quickly in the overnight hours. We'll drop to 46 tonight!

Temperatures settle into the mid 60s for highs on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. All three days will also be mostly sunny and pleasant. But this is not considered formal for the last few days of September. This is a bit of a jump forward to mid to late October weather. But there's no doubt about it, the forecast screams FALL! And for Thursday evening, the Bengals forecast will be perfect for football. Our kick off conditions will be under a mostly clear sky with temperatures in the low 60s.

The next potential chance for rain would come in from the tropics. Tropical Storm Ian will become a hurricane today in the Gulf of Mexico and this storm will move into Florida late this week. The leftover moisture from Ian will eventually head inland and weaken but it's that moisture that could end up here in the Ohio Valley as a rain chance for the weekend ahead. There is still a lot of uncertainty about the track of Ian after Thursday, so we'll continue to have updates on that weekend rain chance.

Jennifer Ketchmark Tropical Storm Ian



MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Cool start

Low: 52

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Breezy northwest wind

High: 68

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 46

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Cool and refreshing

High: 65

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 43

