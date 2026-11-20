If you've been enjoying this stretch of warmer weather, you're going to love the next couple of days! But don't get too comfortable. Some big changes are coming just in time for Thanksgiving week.

We're starting Friday morning on a chilly note with temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40. Patchy fog could slow down the morning commute, especially near rivers and valleys.

Once the fog clears, sunshine takes over with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 60s, possibly touching 70.

WCPO Event forecast

Saturday looks just as nice with plenty of sunshine and temperatures near 70. It's a great opportunity to get outside before our weather takes a turn.

Clouds increase Sunday with showers possible during the afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches.

Behind that front, temperatures tumble into the upper 40s and lower 50s Monday, with highs mainly in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. Another chance for rain could arrive Wednesday, just ahead of Thanksgiving.

RUSH HOUR

Clear sky

River fog

Low: 38

FRIDAY

Sunshine

Warm

High: 68

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 41

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Warm

High: 68

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========