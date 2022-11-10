Enjoy it while it's here, soaking rain arrives soon followed by cold air

Today will be awesome. Friday is a soaker. Saturday is WINTER!

Our weather conditions are about to change drastically and today is the last day to enjoy highs in the low 70s. We'll see a mostly sunny sky this morning and the sky turns partly cloudy this afternoon with a high of 71. Winds will be coming in lightly from the southeast. But all in all, a stunning day.

Moisture from Hurricane Nicole will be coming up from the south overnight as that system weakens. This means we'll see an overcast sky with a low of 53. Rain will arrive before the sun rises and it will impact the morning rush of Friday.

Showers are likely Friday morning and into the early afternoon. Rain will be nearly widespread and steady for several hours. This could lead to rainfall amounts in the .75" to 1.5" range. But it isn't out of the question to see some higher amounts coming in as well to the east near or above 2" total. Highs tomorrow end up in the low 60s.

A strong cold front pushes this moisture from Nicole out of here by Friday evening and cold air takes over fast! We'll drop to 32 overnight.

Saturday morning starts with the chance for some flurries and this chance will continue during the day too. We'll only top out at 43 under a partly cloudy sky. With a northwest wind at 10 mph, it will feel like the mid to low 30s.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Not as cold

Low: 46

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

To partly cloudy

High: 71

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Showers moving up from the south

Low: 53

FRIDAY

Rain likely

Heavy at times, cooler

High: 62

FRIDAY NIGHT

Drying out

Cooling fast

Low: 32

