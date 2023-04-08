Watch Now
Easter Weekend Weather Looking Nice

Find out when the temperatures really shoot up
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Posted at 4:15 AM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 05:22:39-04

Today is the start of a great stretch of weather around the Tri-State. Temperatures will climb every day for the next six days reaching the upper 70s by next week.

That being said, make sure you grab the jacket in the morning both today and tomorrow. This morning will see a few clouds early before mostly sunny skies lead to afternoon highs in the low 60s. Tonight looks mostly clear as an area of high pressure really clears us out.

With the clearing, Sunday will be sunshine from start to finish with highs nudging up to the mid 60s and the warmth continues into next week.

Afternoon highs will be in the 70s for nearly every day next week with mostly sunny skies.

THIS MORNING
Partly cloudy
Chilly
Temp: 38

SATURDAY
Partly cloudy
Seasonal
High: 62

SATURDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Average temps
Low: 42

EASTER SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Pleasant
High: 65

