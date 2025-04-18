EASTER WEEKEND FORECAST: When rain is most likely

It's Easter weekend and I know many of you are trying to figure out when you can get outside between rounds of showers and storms. Here's a break down of each day to help you plan ahead!

FRIDAY — Today's forecast is the easiest one. We'll start at 60 and warm to 80 this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. It's going to be a windy day. Winds are expected from the southwest at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 mph. The chance for storms moves into our northwest locations overnight, between 2 to 7 a.m.

SATURDAY — Storm chances are most likely on Saturday morning north of the Ohio River. We should see scattered showers and storms during the morning hours. The latest models are showing a break in precipitation for the early to mid afternoon hours. Then after 5 p.m., we could see some additional storms developing. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible but this isn't a glaring severe weather chance.

EASTER SUNDAY — The chance for rain still exists for Sunday, there's no doubt about that. But it doesn't look like the day is a total washout. Light rain should move through in the morning hours but it will be spotty. We should see some dry time in the early afternoon. Then, new spotty showers develop. The timing on Sunday's rain could still adjust and come more into focus, so keep checking back!

