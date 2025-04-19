EASTER WEEKEND FORECAST: When rain is most likely

There are rain and storm chances both days this weekend but it doesn't look to be a washout.

Starting off today, showers and storms are out to the west moving NE into our area. Have the umbrella handy for the Easter egg hunts and keep in mind any family pictures today/tomorrow could have some delays.

Current best timing for showers and storms today is around the lunch hour. Latest models have storms moving west to east through the Tri-State from noon-2pm.

Baron Today

We are mainly dry overnight as temps dip down into the 50s.

Easter Sunday is looking better with mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers possible throughout the day but nothing widespread. Temps will be in the 70s again tomorrow.

Baron Easter

Monday brings more rain but we look to get a sunny day back into the forecast come Tuesday.

THIS MORNING

Storms north

Mostly cloudy and mild

Low: 64

TODAY

Scattered showers and a few storms

Mostly cloudy, breezy

High: 76

TONIGHT

Scattered showers

A few storms

Low: 56

EASTER SUNDAY

Spotty showers

Isolated storms

High: 77

