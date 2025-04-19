EASTER WEEKEND FORECAST: When rain is most likely

There are rain and storm chances both days this weekend but it doesn't look to be a washout.
Starting off today, showers and storms are out to the west moving NE into our area. Have the umbrella handy for the Easter egg hunts and keep in mind any family pictures today/tomorrow could have some delays.
Current best timing for showers and storms today is around the lunch hour. Latest models have storms moving west to east through the Tri-State from noon-2pm.
We are mainly dry overnight as temps dip down into the 50s.
Easter Sunday is looking better with mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers possible throughout the day but nothing widespread. Temps will be in the 70s again tomorrow.
Monday brings more rain but we look to get a sunny day back into the forecast come Tuesday.
THIS MORNING
Storms north
Mostly cloudy and mild
Low: 64
TODAY
Scattered showers and a few storms
Mostly cloudy, breezy
High: 76
TONIGHT
Scattered showers
A few storms
Low: 56
EASTER SUNDAY
Spotty showers
Isolated storms
High: 77
