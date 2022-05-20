Early morning storms continue, heat the focus later

NOW: severe t'storm warning for KENTON, PENDLETON, CLERMONT, BROWN, GRANT, & BRACKEN counties until 5:15 a.m. Expect heavy rain, wind gusts up to 60 mph, wind damage possible, and a lot of lightning.

Storms moved through the Tri-State overnight and the majority of this storm activity should be done by 7 a.m. A 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day continues until the rain ends.

The sky will be mostly cloudy around sunrise but clouds will decrease rather quickly. We'll spend most of the day with a mostly sunny sky and dry weather. Temperatures are the big story today as we warm to the 90 degree mark. It will also be a bit sticky outside.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday Highs



We'll be mostly clear overnight but it's still going to be muggy with a low of 69 degrees.

The weekend forecast still has the chance for rain but it's not a total washout.

Saturday morning will be dry and partly cloudy. There's a small chance for a few showers Saturday afternoon in the hot and humid air. Temperatures will warm to 89 degrees and any rain that does develop could produce a nice little downpour. A lot of locations won't see any rain tomorrow.

Jennifer Ketchmark Saturday Isolated showers



A cold front brings in scattered showers Saturday night. This is probably our best chance for rain this weekend but again, not a guarantee for all locations.

The cold front will slowly move through the Ohio Valley and that keeps the chance for rain going during the day. The biggest story on Sunday will be the temperature drop. We'll only see highs in the mid 70s on Sunday. As for rain, it's not a big problem for us. We'll see a few showers on the radar in the morning hours and isolated activity in the afternoon. But there will be large windows of time where we are totally dry!

MORNING RUSH

Storms fade to the east

Mostly cloudy, muggy

Low: 66

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 90

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Warm and sticky

Low: 69

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy, hot and humid

Isolated afternoon storms

High: 89

SATURDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers continue

Muggy

Low: 68

SUNDAY

Spotty showers possible

Isolated storms, cooler

High: 75

