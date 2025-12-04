Early morning snow, then bitterly cold air takes over

Our Thursday morning forecast starts with some light snow moving through the Tri-State. This isn't a big system for us and is mainly a feature that passes through locations north of the Ohio River. In all, a half inch or less of snow is expected. Some locations won't see anything accumulating. And this chance continues through 7 a.m. before the feature falls apart.

WCPO Early snow chance

WCPO Minor snowfall amounts

The rest of our Thursday forecast is focused on the cold weather. Temperatures hold steady in the upper 20s throughout the morning hours and barely warm to 30 by noon. We'll stay near 30 for a few hours before cooling starts to set in. By 6 p.m., we'll be in the mid 20s.

Temperatures tumble tonight with fewer clouds and very light winds. We should drop to the mid teens in the Cincinnati metro area. But to the north, lows could dip into the single digits.

WCPO Friday morning lows

Friday's forecast should be a bit warmer, despite the chilly start to the day. We'll warm to the mid 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Saturday is another dry day for us. Temperatures start at 24 and then warm to 38 degrees with a mostly cloudy sky again.

We continue to monitor Sunday's forecast for the potential of light snowfall. This is an event we'd classify as minor if it does come to pass. The latest models in this morning pulled back a bit on moisture, so it's not a guaranteed event at this point.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Flurries to light snow

Low: 27

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 30

THURSDAY NIGHT

Much colder

Light winds

Low: 15

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Still below average

High: 35

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Still chilly

Low: 24

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========