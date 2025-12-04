Early morning snow, then bitterly cold air takes over

Our Thursday morning forecast starts with some light snow moving through the Tri-State. This isn't a big system for us and is mainly a feature that passes through locations north of the Ohio River. In all, a half inch or less of snow is expected. Some locations won't see anything accumulating. And this chance continues through 7 a.m. before the feature falls apart.
The rest of our Thursday forecast is focused on the cold weather. Temperatures hold steady in the upper 20s throughout the morning hours and barely warm to 30 by noon. We'll stay near 30 for a few hours before cooling starts to set in. By 6 p.m., we'll be in the mid 20s.
Temperatures tumble tonight with fewer clouds and very light winds. We should drop to the mid teens in the Cincinnati metro area. But to the north, lows could dip into the single digits.
Friday's forecast should be a bit warmer, despite the chilly start to the day. We'll warm to the mid 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Saturday is another dry day for us. Temperatures start at 24 and then warm to 38 degrees with a mostly cloudy sky again.
We continue to monitor Sunday's forecast for the potential of light snowfall. This is an event we'd classify as minor if it does come to pass. The latest models in this morning pulled back a bit on moisture, so it's not a guaranteed event at this point.
MORNING RUSH
Overcast
Flurries to light snow
Low: 27
THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy
To partly cloudy
High: 30
THURSDAY NIGHT
Much colder
Light winds
Low: 15
FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy
Still below average
High: 35
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Still chilly
Low: 24
