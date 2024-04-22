Early frost but plenty of sunshine Monday

The Tri-State is under a frost advisory until 9 a.m.

Despite the chilly start to the day, we are looking at warmer temperatures this afternoon. We'll improve to 64 degrees with ample sunshine. Winds will be in from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

The sky will be partly cloudy tonight and lows won't dip quite as cold. We should only cool to the mid 40s. There is a chance for a few isolated showers overnight as well, but only in our northern locations.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and mild as we wait for rain to move in later in the day. Temperatures warm to 66 that afternoon. A slow moving cold front will bring in a line of showers mainly after 4 to 6 p.m. for most of the area. There is no risk for severe weather with this system.

Our best window of opportunity for rain will be from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Wednesday's forecast will be dry and partly cloudy with a cooler high of 59 degrees.

More sunshine is in for Thursday with highs back in the mid to low 60s.

MORNING RUSH

Clear and chilly

Frost Advisory until 9 a.m.

Low: 36

MONDAY

Sunshine

Milder

High: 64

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Isolated rain to the north

Low: 44

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Rain after 4 p.m.

High: 66

TUESDAY NIGHT

Showers continue

Mostly cloudy

Low: 46

