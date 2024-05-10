Early drizzle gives way to afternoon sunshine

There is some drizzle underway for our early morning drivers. This will be around until 7 a.m.
Clouds will quickly decrease today, revealing sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will warm to 67 for a cooler day. But with plenty of sunshine to enjoy, it will make for a nice afternoon.
We'll cool to 49 tonight as clouds start to move back into the Tri-State.
A quick moving cold front will come through our area on Saturday morning. It looks like we'll most likely see rain between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. before ending. Then, we'll get back to a partly cloudy sky with a high of 68 degrees.
Mother's Day looks absolutely lovely! The morning starts with a low of 47 and we'll then warm to 72 degrees with a mostly sunny sky.
The next best chance for rain return on Tuesday next week.
MORNING RUSH
Drizzle
Mostly cloudy
High: 67
FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy morning
To mostly sunny afternoon
High; 67
FRIDAY NIGHT
Clouds build
Cool
Low: 49
SATURDAY
Morning rain likely
Then partly cloudy
High: 68
SATURDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cool
Low: 47
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Seasonal
High: 72
