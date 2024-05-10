Early drizzle gives way to afternoon sunshine

There is some drizzle underway for our early morning drivers. This will be around until 7 a.m.

Clouds will quickly decrease today, revealing sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will warm to 67 for a cooler day. But with plenty of sunshine to enjoy, it will make for a nice afternoon.

We'll cool to 49 tonight as clouds start to move back into the Tri-State.

A quick moving cold front will come through our area on Saturday morning. It looks like we'll most likely see rain between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. before ending. Then, we'll get back to a partly cloudy sky with a high of 68 degrees.

Mother's Day looks absolutely lovely! The morning starts with a low of 47 and we'll then warm to 72 degrees with a mostly sunny sky.

The next best chance for rain return on Tuesday next week.

MORNING RUSH

Drizzle

Mostly cloudy

High: 67

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy morning

To mostly sunny afternoon

High; 67

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clouds build

Cool

Low: 49

SATURDAY

Morning rain likely

Then partly cloudy

High: 68

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cool

Low: 47

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 72

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========