Drying out today before more rain for the weekend

Waking up this morning, we are seeing some lingering showers. This will be the case for the first half of the morning, but we will dry out nicely in the afternoon.

Baron Today

Temperatures will be warm, reaching more than 10 degrees above average, topping out in the low to mid-50s.

Unfortunately, rain is expected to return tomorrow, with additional rain on Saturday and Sunday.

Baron Tomorrow

Despite the rain, temperatures this weekend will be quite warm, nearing 60 degrees—nearly double the kickoff temperature for the Bengals’ last two home games. A poncho will likely come in handy.

Baron Weekend

Looking ahead to next week, another front is expected on Tuesday, bringing additional rain, followed by colder, more seasonal air.

TODAY

AM Rain

PM Nice

High: 52

TONIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 42

FRIDAY

Rain

Warm

High: 53

