Drying out for the weekend

We had more light rain overnight but the good news is, we stay dry for the rest of the wekeend.

This morning starts off gloomy but the clouds will gradually clear by late morning, north of Cincinnati, and for everyone else in the afternoon. Temperatures top out in the low/mid-50s.

Tomorrow's forecast looks great! We'll warm to the upper 50s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Wonderful for both the Bengals & FC Cincinnati.

Next week is a big week for Thanksgiving preparations and travel. It looks like rain will return on Tuesday. There's only a slight rain chance on Wednesday, the busiest travel day for Thanksgiving travel.

