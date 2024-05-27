Drying out for Memorial Day

A line of showers and storms passed overnight and the cold front will be around as we kick off Monday morning. For a lot of you, this will primarily be cloud cover. For our eastern spots, spotty showers will be possible up through 10 a.m.

WCPO Monday morning rain



The sky turns partly cloudy around the noon hour and then mostly sunny for the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to 77, giving us a seasonal day. It will make for a great day to have a cookout with friends and family.

WCPO Grilling Forecast



The sky will be mostly clear tonight as we'll cool to 58 for a pleasant night.

Tuesday's forecast will partly cloudy to mostly sunny and rather nice! We'll warm to the mid 70s for a mild day.

There are some slight rain chances late Tuesday night, but otherwise, there aren't any big rain chances coming in the rest of the week!

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a cooler high of 69 degrees. There's a slight rain chance in the afternoon, but shouldn't amount to much. Then Thursday is sunny with highs in the low 70s. For those wanting to get bigger projects done outside, this week's forecast is finally providing a stretch of drier days.

MONDAY MORNING

Spotty showers

Overcast

Low: 62

MEMORIAL DAY

Turning partly cloudy

Dry afternoon

High: 77

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Pleasant

Low: 58

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 75

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Dry

Low: 53

