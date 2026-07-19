Drying out but keeping an eye on next storm chance

Today will be a little more comfortable! Highs will be in the mid 80s with more sunshine and a slight drop in the humidity.

Tomorrow morning will be cooler with mid 60s, and we again only warm into the mid 80s for the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

We get hot and humid Tuesday, helping to fuel some storms in the second half of the day as a stronger cold front moves in from the northwest. Some of these storms could be strong or severe. Before they arrive, we will warm into the upper 80s with a heat index pushing near 100.

Behind Tuesday's cold front, the heat and humidity drop for a few days! Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday and Friday mornings will drop into the low 60s allowing homes without AC to finally cool off more.

There's a small chance for rain Friday and Saturday, and we will get a little warmer for the weekend. Saturday will be in the mid 80s, followed by upper 80s on Sunday.

THIS MORNING

Dry

Partly cloudy

Low: 70

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Not as humid

High: 84

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cooler

Low: 65

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Near Average

High: 84

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