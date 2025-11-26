Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Drying out as temps plummet ahead of Thanksgiving

Colder air, gusty winds, and a chilly holiday weekend are on the way
Wednesday AM Forecast
Falling Temperatures
The non stop rain has finally ended just in time for one of the busiest travel days of the year. If you are hitting the roads or heading to the airport early this morning, expect only a few spotty light showers lingering behind yesterday’s downpours.

Winds will pick up from the west through the morning, and that is when you will start to feel the colder air moving in. Gusts between 20 and 40 miles per hour will be common through the day, making it feel even chillier. We start the day on the mild side in the 50s, but temperatures will tumble into the upper 30s by the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

Holiday forecast
Holiday forecast

Thanksgiving brings the sunshine back, but the cold is here to stay. Highs will only reach the upper 30s, and the holiday morning will start in the upper 20s and feel like the teens. Anyone running in the Thanksgiving Day race will want to bundle up because it will be a cold start with a biting wind.

Friday stays chilly despite plenty of sun. Highs will sit in the mid 30s, and although the wind won’t be quite as strong, it will still feel brisk.

The outlook for the weekend remains tricky as we track an area of low pressure moving toward the region. In the last day, forecast models have bounced between snow on Saturday and rain on Sunday. Right now, trends point toward a generally dry Saturday with the chance of a rain or snow mix on Sunday. As always, conditions could change, so it’s a good idea to stay weather aware through the weekend as the forecast becomes clearer.

RUSH HOUR
Isolated showers
Overcast
Morning: 46

WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Falling temperatures
Windy
Afternoon: 38

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Windy
Low: 27

THANKSGIVING
Mostly sunny
Windy
High: 38

FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Cold

Highs: 34

