Drying out and warming up

Waking up today, we are not only drying out, but we will be clearing out as well.

Temperatures start in the mid 60s and will quickly warm to the low to mid 80s for highs this afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies by noon and for the rest of the day.

Tonight it stays warm, we see lows only dip down to the upper 60s.

Our Monday is even warmer, borderline hot. Sunny skies and southerly winds push us to the upper 80s. It will be nearly 15° above average.

Rain chances move back in late Monday night. But not everyone will get those. Most of the rain we get this week will move in Tuesday afternoon and linger into Wednesday as well.

This leads us to a cool middle part of the week but back in the mid 70s by next weekend.

THIS MORNING

Cloudy

Slowly clearing out

Low: 62

TODAY

Warm

Clearing skies

High: 84

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 67

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer

High: 88

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