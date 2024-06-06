Drying out and cooling off

Rain finally moved in yesterday but it held off until later in the evening. CVG saw around .3" and Lunken saw .5" of rain all within about an hour.

Today, and the next several, are looking pleasant. We will stay warm this afternoon with temperatures around 80° in the afternoon which is right around average. But you should notice a drop in humidity!

Winds both today and tomorrow could be quite breezy at times with 15-20mph wind gusts. They will be from the west northwest which will drop the humidity through the day.

Temperatures drop further into Friday and the weekend as highs only reach the mid 70s.

THIS MORNING

Gradual clearing

Staying warm

Low: 64

TODAY

Mostly Sunny

Not as muggy

High: 81

TONIGHT

Much cooler

Lower humidity

Low: 56

TOMORROW

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 76

