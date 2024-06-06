Drying out and cooling off

Rain finally moved in yesterday but it held off until later in the evening. CVG saw around .3" and Lunken saw .5" of rain all within about an hour.
Today, and the next several, are looking pleasant. We will stay warm this afternoon with temperatures around 80° in the afternoon which is right around average. But you should notice a drop in humidity!
Winds both today and tomorrow could be quite breezy at times with 15-20mph wind gusts. They will be from the west northwest which will drop the humidity through the day.
Temperatures drop further into Friday and the weekend as highs only reach the mid 70s.
THIS MORNING
Gradual clearing
Staying warm
Low: 64
TODAY
Mostly Sunny
Not as muggy
High: 81
TONIGHT
Much cooler
Lower humidity
Low: 56
TOMORROW
Mostly Sunny
Cooler
High: 76
