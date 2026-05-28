Dry weather is finally here, how cool it will get at night

It's finally dry.
May will end with 6.35" of rain officially for Cincinnati, 2.26" above normal! I looked at the stats and it's the 20th wettest on record. While it's not an alarming amount, it's still a lot of rain!
Areas of fog have developed overnight. A dense fog advisory is in effect for most of our area until 10 a.m.
The sky will be partly cloudy this morning and it eventually turns mostly sunny this afternoon. Temperatures rise to the upper 70s. You'll also notice a difference in humidity levels today as drier air moves into the area.
With drier air, temperatures will be able to cool more in the coming nights. We'll cool to 54 tonight under a mostly clear sky.
Friday will be mostly sunny, mild and dry. Highs climb to the mid 70s. It will be a great night for baseball too!
The weekend is also dry. Highs will be in the mid 70s on both days with just a few high, thin clouds. Overnight temperatures will dip into the mid 50s as well.
When is rain returning? There are some minor signs of rain showing up a week from Friday, but until then, dry weather will dominate the forecast.
MORNING RUSH
Areas of fog
Partly cloudy
Low: 63
THURSDAY
Partly cloudy
To moslty sunny
High: 78
THURSDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cooler
Low: 54
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Drier air
High: 76
FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cool again
High: 57
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