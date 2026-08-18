Dry Tuesday forecast but it doesn't last long

The sky will be mostly clear this morning and this could lead to some fog developing in our river valleys. Temperatures start in the mid 60s.

The sky will be mostly sunny to clear today as high pressure settles into the Ohio Valley. Temperatures warm to the low 80s and it's not as humid outside as well.

High pressure slides east tonight and this allows the wind to shift to the southwest again, allowing moisture to start moving back our way. The low cools to 66 tonight under a mostly clear sky.

Wednesday's forecast will be about the return of rainfall, but this isn't guaranteed rain for everyone. The morning and early afternoon hours should be dry. Temperatures warm to the low 80s and it will feel a bit stickier outside as dew points rise. We'll start to see isolated storms developing mainly after noon and the spotty chance continues into the night and into Thursday morning. Severe weather is not expected.

The cold front that passes through our area will bring in some nice weather conditions for the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs will range from 78-81 degrees, sunshine is expected and humidity will be very low too!

MORNING RUSH

Areas of fog

Clear sky

Low: 65

TUESDAY

Sunny

Not as humid

High: 81

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Dry

Low: 66

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy start

Late day rain and storms

High: 81

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Scattered storms

Mostly cloudy

Low: 67

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