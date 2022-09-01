Dry today, weekend rain on the way

There are a few areas this morning that could see patchy fog. Most of the Tri-State will start off partly cloudy, Morning temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s. We'll stay dry today with a few more clouds compared to Wednesday. Today's highs will rise to the mid 80s. Tonight's lows drop to the low 60s with partly cloudy conditions.
Most of Friday stays dry with increasing clouds. Highs will be in the mid 80s, slightly warmer than Thursday. There is a chance for a small shower Friday night, but the bulk of the rain returns Saturday morning.
Saturday's highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with more humidity. We can expect to see a round of rain in the morning with more rain in the evening. All eyes are on the Sunday for the fireworks. There is a still a chance for rain, but the chances are on the lower side. This will be the same for Monday. Temperatures next week will be in the low to mid 80s with a few more chances of rain.
THURSDAY
Partly cloudy
Staying dry
High: 86
THURSDAY
Dry
More humidity
Low: 63
FRIDAY
Increasing clouds
Slightly warmer
High: 87
FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly to mostly cloudy
Small shower possible
Low: 67
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports