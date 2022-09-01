Dry today, weekend rain on the way

There are a few areas this morning that could see patchy fog. Most of the Tri-State will start off partly cloudy, Morning temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s. We'll stay dry today with a few more clouds compared to Wednesday. Today's highs will rise to the mid 80s. Tonight's lows drop to the low 60s with partly cloudy conditions.

Most of Friday stays dry with increasing clouds. Highs will be in the mid 80s, slightly warmer than Thursday. There is a chance for a small shower Friday night, but the bulk of the rain returns Saturday morning.

Saturday's highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with more humidity. We can expect to see a round of rain in the morning with more rain in the evening. All eyes are on the Sunday for the fireworks. There is a still a chance for rain, but the chances are on the lower side. This will be the same for Monday. Temperatures next week will be in the low to mid 80s with a few more chances of rain.

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Staying dry

High: 86

THURSDAY

Dry

More humidity

Low: 63

FRIDAY

Increasing clouds

Slightly warmer

High: 87

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly to mostly cloudy

Small shower possible

Low: 67

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========