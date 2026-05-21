Dry today, then the latest on storm timing for the holiday weekend

Rain chances are at their lowest today, but rain is likely to move back in for the holiday weekend. We do have an update on when we might find some dry time as well.

Thursday starts with an overcast sky and cooler temperatures in the low 50s. Showers continue to fall in our southeastern locations and this is where we'll continue to see spotty showers up until around the noon hour. The rest of the afternoon is dry, mostly cloudy and cool. The high today warms to only 68 degrees.

The sky will be overcast tonight and temperatures cool to 55 degrees.

Friday's forecast will start dry. A lot of people are expected to hit the road on Friday, so if you want to beat the rain, head out before noon! After 12 p.m., showers turn widespread and we'll see off and on showers and storms for the rest of the day. Rainfall will be heavy at times too. Temperatures warm to 73 degrees. Severe weather chances look relatively low on Friday with only a marginal risk for our southern locations.

WCPO SPC Outlook Friday

WCPO Friday's rain by noon

Saturday's forecast looks like a washout. We'll see scattered showers and storms all day long. Temperatures rise to 78. Again, heavy downpours are possible.

Sunday is the one day over the holiday weekend that we might find a good window to do something outside. The newest weather models in this morning are showing less rainfall during the day Sunday. We've dropped the rain chance to 40% or less. Highs will be in the upper 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Hopefully this trend continues, but I would advise checking back in on the forecast in case things change.

Monday's forecast for Memorial Day activities still looks stormy. Scattered storms look possible throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast, rain to the southeast

Cooler

Low: 50

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

High: 68

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 55

FRIDAY

Showers and storms likely

Heavy rain at times

High: 73

FRIDAY NIGHT

Spotty showers and storms continue

Overcast, milder

Low: 63

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========