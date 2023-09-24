Dry Sunday, keeping an eye on rain chances this week

Today is another mostly sunny day with a high of 79°. However, clouds will start to push in throughout the afternoon. Should help it feel even more comfortable for late afternoon plans. If you're heading out for the Reds home finale, temperatures will be in the mid 70s for first pitch with partly cloudy skies but wrapping the game up with most cloudy skies.

Tomorrow looks to be just fine as well. Morning commute has no issues and Monday Night Football should be nice as well. Some models showing light rain close to the tri-state but not looking like it impacts us at all. Clouds will be a little more packed in, with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures should still be mild as we climb into the upper 70s. Winds from the northeast will be around 5 to 10 mph.

There are slightly better rain chances for the middle of the week, but even those look weak. It will be something worth monitoring as we get closer to the workweek.

TODAY

Plenty of sun

Clouds late

High: 79

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy

A little warmer

Low: 59

MONDAY

More clouds

Comfortable

High: 79

