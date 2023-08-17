Watch Now
Dry start, but showers possible later today

Timing out spotty showers and storms
Cincygram: The Cincinnati skyline from day to night
Dave Schmidt | WCPO contributor
The Great American Tower seems to be reaching into the sky for the last rays of light.
Rain is coming back to the Ohio Valley today but it won't be in until later in the afternoon.

Our Thursday forecast starts with a clear sky and potentially some patchy fog. Temperatures are in the low 60s and upper 50s. We'll warm to 77 by noon as the sky turns partly cloudy. Then, more clouds cover the sky as rain comes in this afternoon as temperatures top out in the mid 80s.

Isolated showers and storms start to the northwest around 4 p.m. From 5 to 7 p.m., scattered showers and isolated storms will advance into the Cincinnati metro area and along the I-71/75 corridors. Then, spotty chances for rain continue thought midnight as the cold front is slow to move through the area.

Thursday evening showers
Thursday evening showers

We'll cool to 60 tonight as clouds decrease.

Friday's forecast will be sunny and incredibly nice. There will be very dry air in place so it will feel refreshing in the morning and comfortable in the afternoon with a high of 79 degrees.

Heat builds over the weekend. We'll warm to 85 on Saturday with a mostly sunny sky and 92 on Sunday with sunshine again. Thankfully, dew points stay very low Saturday so there's no humidity to factor in. We'll see a rise in dew points on Sunday to the low 60s but it won't be enough to lead to a heat index or a heavy feeling outside.

Highs are still expected in the low 90s for several days next week.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly sunny
Patchy fog
Low: 62

THURSDAY
Clouds increase
Spotty evening showers
High: 84

THURSDAY NIGHT
Showers fade
Fewer clouds
Low: 60

FRIDAY
Sunshine
Pleasant
High: 79

FRIDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Comfortable
Low: 57

