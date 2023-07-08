Dry start, but showers and storms move in this weekend

We start the weekend off dry but it won't be a rain free weekend so enjoy the dry time when you can. As we kick things off temperatures are in the mid 60s with clouds starting to build in.

Downpours and a few storms could start popping on the radar a little after the noon hour. However, the later in the day we go, the better chance for widespread rain and storms. This is NOT looking like a washout of a Saturday, but your outdoor plans will probably be impacted at one point or another.

The same area of low pressure continues to bring in rounds of showers and storms on Sunday. The overnight storms from Saturday fade early Sunday morning and we'll get a break in the rain. But in the early afternoon, new scattered showers and storms will return to the radar for numerous hours. It shouldn't be as robust as Saturday's storm activity nor as widespread.

TODAY

Scattered afternoon and evening storms

High: 84

TONIGHT

Storm chances continue

Mostly cloudy

Low: 66

SUNDAY

Scattered storms

Warm and muggy

High: 80

